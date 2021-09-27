WVU Depth Chart for Texas Tech

September 27, 2021
On Monday night, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department released the Mountaineer football depth chart ahead of the conference home-opener versus Texas Tech.

No changes to the depth chart were made from last week's depth chart against Oklahoma.

However, practice during the week will dictate the final two-deep on game day.

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) celebrates with quarterback Jarret Doege (2) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OFFENSE

QB: Jarret Doege, Garrett Greene

RB: Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather

WR (Z): Sean Ryan OR Isaiah Esdale, Sam Brown

WR (SL): Winston Wright Jr., Reese Smith

WR (H): Sam James, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Mike O'Laughlin, T.J. Banks

Left Tackle: Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard

Left Guard: James Gmiter, Nick Malone

Center: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

Right Guard: Doug Nester, John Hughes

Right Tackle: Parker Moorer OR Wyatt Milum

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin, Taurus Simmons

DT: Dante Stills, Jordan Jefferson

DT: Akheem Mesidor, Jalen Thornton

BAN: VanDarius Cowan OR Jared Bartlett, Lanell Carr

MIKE: Josh Chandler-Semedo, Deshawn Stevens

WILL: Exree Loe, Lance Dixon

LCB: Nicktroy Fortune, Malachi Ruffin

RCB: Daryl Porter Jr., Jackie Matthews

FS: Alonzo Addae, Aubrey Burks

CAT: Sean Mahone, Kerry Martin Jr.

SPEAR: Scottie Young, Charles Woods

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K: Casey Legg, Tyler Sumpter

P: Tyler Sumpter

KO: Evan Staley

H: Graeson Malashevich

LS: Austin Brinkman, J.P. Hadley

KR: Winston Wright Jr., Sam Brown

PR: Isaiah Esdale, Reese Smith, Winston Wright Jr., Isaiah Esdale

