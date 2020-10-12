SI.com
WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition

Christopher Hall

West Virginia released its depth chart for the upcoming conference game versus the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday, with kickoff slated for noon and televised on FOX.

It is worth noting that James Gmiter is listed at starting left guard after missing the Baylor game a week and a half ago due to a positive COVID-19 test. Head coach Neal Brown stated during the Big 12 Conference call that the offensive line will "hopefully, be back at full strength this week, but is to be determined." True freshman Zach Frazier filled in nicely for the absent Gmiter against Baylor. 

Dylan Tonkery will start at Bandit for the second consecutive game for an injured VanDarius Cowan, but Cowan is listed on the depth chart this week. 

Of course, in years past, the depth chart rarely stayed intact on game days with a move here in there based on matchups, but in the middle of a pandemic, anything can happen. 

Offense

WR (X) 0 Bryce Ford-Wheaton 6-3 218 r-So. 

10 Sean Ryan 6-3 204 Jr. 

WR (H) 16 Winston Wright Jr. 5-10 174 So. 

9 Isaiah Esdale 6-0 203 r-Jr.

LT 50 Brandon Yates 6-4 306 r-Fr. 

71 Junior Uzebu 6-6 298 r-So 

LG 74 James Gmiter 6-3 301 r-So. 

69 Blaine Scott 6-3 315 r-So. 

C 76 Chase Behrndt 6-4 315 r-Sr. 

54 Zach Frazier 6-2 308 Fr. 

RG 57 Michael Brown 6-3 345 r-Sr.

53 Jordan White 6-2 315 Fr. 

RT 79 John Hughes 6-5 298 Jr. 

68 Briason Mays 6-3 308 r-So.

TE (Y) 87 Mike O’Laughlin 6-5 255 r-So.  

85 T.J. Banks 6-5 248 r-So.

SLOT 1 T.J. Simmons 6-2 201 r-Sr.

15 Reese Smith 5-10 186 Fr.

WR (Z) 13 Sam James 6-0 184 r-So.

17 Sam Brown 6-2 197 Fr.

or 19 Ali Jennings 6-1 195 So. 

QB 2 Jarret Doege 6-2 208 r-Jr.

12 Austin Kendall 6-2 214 r-Sr.

RB (F) 4 Leddie Brown 5-11 214 Jr. 

20 Alec Sinkfield 5-9 184 r-Jr.

Defense

DT 55 Dante Stills 6-3 275 Jr. 

90 Akheem Mesidor 6-2 268 Fr.

NT 56 Darius Stills 6-1 282 Sr.

99 Quay Mays 6-1 302 r-Jr.

or 95 Jordan Jefferson 6-2 295 So. 

DE 9 Jeffery Pooler Jr. 6-2 258 r-Sr

52 Jalen Thornton 6-2 265 r-Fr.

BANDIT 10 Dylan Tonkery 6-0 228 r-Sr.

50 Jared Bartlett 6-2 233 r-Fr. 

8 VanDarius Cowan 6-4 241 r-Jr.

WLB 7 Josh Chandler-Semedo 5-11 228 Jr.

6 Exree Loe 6-0 212 r-Jr. 

MLB 1 Tony Fields II 6-1 220 Sr. 

10 Dylan Tonkery 6-0 228 r-Sr. 

SPEAR 23 Tykee Smith 5-10 202 So. 

24 Jairo Faverus 6-0 198 Fr. 

LCB 5 Dreshun Miller 6-1 190 r-Jr. 

3 Jackie Matthews 5-10 189 Jr. 

FS 4 Alonzo Addae 5-11 192 r-Sr. 

22 Jake Long 5-11 198 r-Sr.

CS 29 Sean Mahone 5-11 204 r-Sr.

2 Noah Guzman 5-11 202 Jr.

RCB 11 Nicktroy Fortune 6-0 196 So.

26 Daryl Porter Jr. 5-11 179 Fr. 

Special Teams

K 30 Evan Staley 6-1 196 r-Sr. 

48 Casey Legg 6-4 210 r-So.

H 89 Graeson Malashevich 5-9 177 r-Fr. 

P 35 Tyler Sumpter 5-10 220 r-Sr. 

40 Kolton McGhee 6-0 188 r-Fr. 

KO 30 Evan Staley 6-1 196 r-Sr.

 48 Casey Legg 6-4 210 r-So.

LS 51 Kyle Poland 6-2 234 r-Sr. 

52 JP Hadley 6-2 239 r-So. 

KOR 16 Winston Wright 5-10 174 So. 

13 Sam James 6-0 184 r-So. 

PR 20 Alec Sinkfield 5-9 184 r-Jr. 

89 Graeson Malashevich 5-9 177 r-Fr.

