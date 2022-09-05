WVU Football Depth Chart: Kansas
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' 2022 season home opener and Big 12 Conference opener versus the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday even at six the renewal of the Backyard Brawl Thursday night at 7:00 and streaming on ESPN+.
Charles Woods left the game in the first quarter versus Pitt last Thursday but is listed as the starter this week against Kansas. However, there is no official word on his injury status.
Jordan White got the starting at Pitt and the staff is rolling with the same starting five this week.
The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.
OFFENSE
QB: JT Daniels, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol OR Garrett Greene
RB: Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr., or CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham
WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox
WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron
WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin
LT: Wyatt Milum, Nick Malone
LG: James Gmiter, Tomas Rimac
C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
RG: Jordan White, Doug Nester
RT: Doug Nester, Brandon Yates OR Ja'Quay Hubbard
DEFENSE
DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin
DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen, Zequi Lawton
NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser
WILL: Lance Dixon, Exree Loe
RCB: Charles Woods, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Mumu Bin Wahad
LCB: Rashad Ajayi OR Wesley McCormick
SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Jasir Cox
FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin
CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus
P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King
LS: Austin Brinkman
KR: Sam James, Davis Mallinger
PR: Sam James OR Reese Smith OR Preston Fox
