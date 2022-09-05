WVU Football Depth Chart: Kansas

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' 2022 season home opener and Big 12 Conference opener versus the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday even at six the renewal of the Backyard Brawl Thursday night at 7:00 and streaming on ESPN+.

Charles Woods left the game in the first quarter versus Pitt last Thursday but is listed as the starter this week against Kansas. However, there is no official word on his injury status.

Jordan White got the starting at Pitt and the staff is rolling with the same starting five this week.

The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.

West Virginia freshman running back CJ Donaldson. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

OFFENSE

QB: JT Daniels, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol OR Garrett Greene

RB: Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr., or CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham

WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox

WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron

WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin

LT: Wyatt Milum, Nick Malone

LG: James Gmiter, Tomas Rimac

C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

RG: Jordan White, Doug Nester

RT: Doug Nester, Brandon Yates OR Ja'Quay Hubbard

DEFENSE

DE: Taijh Alston, Sean Martin

DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen, Zequi Lawton

NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser

WILL: Lance Dixon, Exree Loe

RCB: Charles Woods, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Mumu Bin Wahad

LCB: Rashad Ajayi OR Wesley McCormick

SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Jasir Cox

FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin

CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus

P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King

LS: Austin Brinkman

KR: Sam James, Davis Mallinger

PR: Sam James OR Reese Smith OR Preston Fox

