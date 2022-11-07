WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' (3-6, 1-5) matchup versus the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at Mountaineer Field with kickoff scheduled for Noon EST and streaming on ESPN+.
Starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been sidelined for a month and has appeared third on the depth chart this week as the third option, most likely in the hopes to get some snaps out of the junior this week.
Lance Dixon and Davis Mallinger are not listed at the SPEAR this week, probably due to injury.
Charles Woods is back as the starting corner after slowly getting back in the flow the last two weeks.
Of note, holder and receiver Graeson Malashevich is not listed.
The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.
OFFENSE
QB: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol
RB: Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Anderson, Tony Mathis Jr.
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham
WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox
WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron
WR (H): Reese Smith
TE: Brian Polendey, Treylan Davis
LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates
LG: Tomas Rimac, Jordan White
C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
RG: Doug Nester, Dylan Ray
RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston
DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen
NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser, Tirek Austin-Cave
WILL: Exree Loe OR Jasir Cox
RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp OR Mumu Bin-Wahad
LCB: Charles Woods, Rashad Ajayi, Jacolby Spells
SPEAR: Raleigh Collins, Niam Muhammad
FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin
CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus
P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee
H: Kolton McGhee
KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King
LS: Austin Brinkman
KR: Jeremiah Aaron, Justin Johnson Jr.
PR: Preston Fox, Sam James
