WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' (3-6, 1-5) matchup versus the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at Mountaineer Field with kickoff scheduled for Noon EST and streaming on ESPN+.

Starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been sidelined for a month and has appeared third on the depth chart this week as the third option, most likely in the hopes to get some snaps out of the junior this week.

Lance Dixon and Davis Mallinger are not listed at the SPEAR this week, probably due to injury.

Charles Woods is back as the starting corner after slowly getting back in the flow the last two weeks.

Of note, holder and receiver Graeson Malashevich is not listed.

The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.

OFFENSE

QB: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol

RB: Justin Johnson Jr., Jaylen Anderson, Tony Mathis Jr.

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham

WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox

WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron

WR (H): Reese Smith

TE: Brian Polendey, Treylan Davis

LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates

LG: Tomas Rimac, Jordan White

C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

RG: Doug Nester, Dylan Ray

RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston

DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen

NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser, Tirek Austin-Cave

WILL: Exree Loe OR Jasir Cox

RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp OR Mumu Bin-Wahad

LCB: Charles Woods, Rashad Ajayi, Jacolby Spells

SPEAR: Raleigh Collins, Niam Muhammad

FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin

CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus

P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee

H: Kolton McGhee

KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King

LS: Austin Brinkman

KR: Jeremiah Aaron, Justin Johnson Jr.

PR: Preston Fox, Sam James

