WVU Football Depth Chart: TCU
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' (3-4, 1-3) High Noon Big 12 matchup versus the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0).
Offensive lineman James Gmiter is listed as the starter after missing last weeks game against Texas Tech.
Charles Woods is back within the two-deep after returning to action last from a lower leg injury suffered in the season opener, although was limited in snaps.
All three running backs are listed this week after Tony Mathis Jr. and Justin Johnson Jr. left the game on Saturday not to return due to injuries. No official word on the extent of the players' injuries and whether they will be available for Saturday has been released.
The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.
OFFENSE
QB: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol
RB: Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. or CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham
WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox
WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron
WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin
LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates
LG: James Gmiter, Jordan White
C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
RG: Doug Nester, Jordan White
RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston
DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen
NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser
WILL: Exree Loe OR Jasir Cox
RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp OR Mumu Bin-Wahad
LCB: Rashad Ajayi, Charles Woods, Jacolby Spells
SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Lance Dixon
FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin
CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus
P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King
LS: Austin Brinkman
KR: Jeremiah Aaron, Justin Johnson Jr.
PR: Preston Fox OR Sam James
