WVU Football Depth Chart: TCU

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' (3-4, 1-3) High Noon Big 12 matchup versus the No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0).

Offensive lineman James Gmiter is listed as the starter after missing last weeks game against Texas Tech.

Charles Woods is back within the two-deep after returning to action last from a lower leg injury suffered in the season opener, although was limited in snaps.

All three running backs are listed this week after Tony Mathis Jr. and Justin Johnson Jr. left the game on Saturday not to return due to injuries. No official word on the extent of the players' injuries and whether they will be available for Saturday has been released.

The depth chart is subject to change prior to kickoff.

OFFENSE

QB: JT Daniels, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol

RB: Tony Mathis Jr., Justin Johnson Jr. or CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham

WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox

WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron

WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin

LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates

LG: James Gmiter, Jordan White

C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

RG: Doug Nester, Jordan White

RT: Ja'Quay Hubbard OR Brandon Yates

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston

DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen

NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser

WILL: Exree Loe OR Jasir Cox

RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp OR Mumu Bin-Wahad

LCB: Rashad Ajayi, Charles Woods, Jacolby Spells

SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Lance Dixon

FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin

CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus

P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King

LS: Austin Brinkman

KR: Jeremiah Aaron, Justin Johnson Jr.

PR: Preston Fox OR Sam James

