WVU Football Depth Chart: Virginia Tech

On Sunday night, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' matchup versus old rival Virginia Tech Thursday night at 7:30 with the action airing on ESPN.

There have been some changes to the two-deep this week, primarily on the defensive side Lance Dixon has moved from Will Linebacker to starting SPEAR, and Jasir Cox has moved from SPEAR to Will. With Preseason All-Big 12 corner Charles Woods is out for an undisclosed time, Wesley McCormick and Rashad Ajayi will start at right and left corner, respectively, while defense end Sean Martin will look to make his second consecutive start this week.

Offensively, lineman Brandon Yates is making the move back to left tackle from right tackle.

OFFENSE

QB: JT Daniels, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol OR Garrett Greene

RB: Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr., or CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham

WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox

WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron

WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich

TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin

LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates

LG: James Gmiter, Tomas Rimac

C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White

RG: Jordan White, Doug Nester

RT: Doug Nester, Ja'Quay Hubbard

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston

DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen, Zequi Lawton

NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart

BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr

MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser

WILL: Exree Loe or Jasir Cox

RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp

LCB: Rashad Ajayi, Jacolby Spells

SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Lance Dixon

FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin

CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus

P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee

H: Graeson Malashevich

KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King

LS: Austin Brinkman

KR: Rashad Ajayi, Jeremiah Aaron

PR: Sam James OR Reese Smith OR Preston Fox

