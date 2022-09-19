WVU Football Depth Chart: Virginia Tech
On Sunday night, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown released the depth chart ahead of the Mountaineers' matchup versus old rival Virginia Tech Thursday night at 7:30 with the action airing on ESPN.
There have been some changes to the two-deep this week, primarily on the defensive side Lance Dixon has moved from Will Linebacker to starting SPEAR, and Jasir Cox has moved from SPEAR to Will. With Preseason All-Big 12 corner Charles Woods is out for an undisclosed time, Wesley McCormick and Rashad Ajayi will start at right and left corner, respectively, while defense end Sean Martin will look to make his second consecutive start this week.
Offensively, lineman Brandon Yates is making the move back to left tackle from right tackle.
OFFENSE
QB: JT Daniels, Will Crowder OR Nicco Marchiol OR Garrett Greene
RB: Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson Jr., or CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Cortez Braham
WR (Y): Sam James, Preston Fox
WR (Z): Kaden Prather, Jeremiah Aaron
WR (H): Reese Smith, Graeson Malashevich
TE: Brian Polendey OR Mike O'Laughlin
LT: Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates
LG: James Gmiter, Tomas Rimac
C: Zach Frazier, Jordan White
RG: Jordan White, Doug Nester
RT: Doug Nester, Ja'Quay Hubbard
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, Taijh Alston
DT: Dante Stills, Edward Vesterinen, Zequi Lawton
NG: Jordan Jefferson, Mike Lockhart
BANDIT: Jared Bartlett OR Lanell Carr
MIKE: Lee Kpogba, Caden Biser
WILL: Exree Loe or Jasir Cox
RCB: Wesley McCormick, Andrew Wilson-Lamp
LCB: Rashad Ajayi, Jacolby Spells
SPEAR: Davis Mallinger OR Lance Dixon
FS: Aubrey Burks, Hershey McLaurin
CAT: Marcis Floyd, Malachi Ruffin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Casey Legg, Parker Grothaus
P: Oliver Straw, Kolton McGhee
H: Graeson Malashevich
KO: Parker Grothaus, Danny King
LS: Austin Brinkman
KR: Rashad Ajayi, Jeremiah Aaron
PR: Sam James OR Reese Smith OR Preston Fox
