WVU Football Fall Camp Day 8 Photo Gallery

The Mountaineer football team is one month away from welcoming fans to Milan Puskar Stadium.
The WVU Football team is preparing for an inter-squad scrimmage tomorrow. Day 8 of Fall Camp's shots focused on the quarterbacks, tight ends, receivers, offensive and defensive lines, and defensive backs.

The team will be out in full force on Aug. 13 for Fan Day. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

