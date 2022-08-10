WVU Football Fall Camp Day 8 Photo Gallery

1 / 80

The WVU Football team is preparing for an inter-squad scrimmage tomorrow. Day 8 of Fall Camp's shots focused on the quarterbacks, tight ends, receivers, offensive and defensive lines, and defensive backs.

The team will be out in full force on Aug. 13 for Fan Day. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett