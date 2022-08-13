WVU Football Fan Day Photo Gallery
Get an up-close look at Fan Day 2022.
On Saturday morning, Milan Puskar Stadium opened its gates to 1,500 fans for Fan Day 2022.
The WVU Football team signed autographs, took photos, and talked shop with fans of all ages before gearing up for a full practice on Mountaineer Field.
