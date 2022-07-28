Skip to main content

WVU Football Fan Day Schedule & Information

The West Virginia football program will host its annual Fan Day August 13

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications department announced Fan Day will be on Saturday, August 13. Fan Day gives WVU football fans the opportunity to get autographs from Mountaineer players and coaches and watch practice.

Coach Neal Brown, assistant coaches and players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the West Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans should enter through the stadium's West Gate on the press box side, which will open at 8:50 a.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.

In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to one autograph item. Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to get autographs.

Following the conclusion of the autograph session, fans can watch the Mountaineers practice inside Milan Puskar Stadium until 1 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Silver Lot behind the Puskar Center, as well as lots A1, B1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4, and the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive.

