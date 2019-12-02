Is Darius Stills Headed to the NFL?

West Virginia standout defensive lineman Darius Stills took a leap this season and now has the eyes of NFL Scouts watching him. The 2019 season was statistically his best after he finished with 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. Stills finished tied with his brother, Dante, for third in the Big 12 with seven sacks, and fourth in the Big 12 with 14.5 tackles for loss. Stills' NFL Draft stock has gone up each week and already has experts discussing his play.

Now, Stills will have a decision to make, to stay for his senior season, or enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

If Stills were to enter the draft, some early predictions have him being selected anywhere from the fifth to seventh rounds of the draft based on NFL team needs. Every Big 12 coach that has game planned for West Virginia this season commented on how good Stills is at his position. Baylor Head Coach, Matt Rhule, praised Stills after their game against the Mountaineers by saying, "I want to make sure I say this, I said it in the press conference, Stills, 56 is one of the best players we've played against. This kid, 56 is everything that I thought he was going to be."

Darius hasn’t made his decision yet but says he will make it soon.

If he decides to leave for the NFL, the Mountaineers will have a big hole to fill, but it's a once in a life time opportunity that he might not be able to pass up.