Is Darius Stills Headed to the NFL?

John Pentol

West Virginia standout defensive lineman Darius Stills took a leap this season and now has the eyes of NFL Scouts watching him. The 2019 season was statistically his best after he finished with 42 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. Stills finished tied with his brother, Dante, for third in the Big 12 with seven sacks, and fourth in the Big 12 with 14.5 tackles for loss. Stills' NFL Draft stock has gone up each week and already has experts discussing his play.

Now, Stills will have a decision to make, to stay for his senior season, or enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

If Stills were to enter the draft, some early predictions have him being selected anywhere from the fifth to seventh rounds of the draft based on NFL team needs. Every Big 12 coach that has game planned for West Virginia this season commented on how good Stills is at his position. Baylor Head Coach, Matt Rhule, praised Stills after their game against the Mountaineers by saying, "I want to make sure I say this, I said it in the press conference, Stills, 56 is one of the best players we've played against. This kid, 56 is everything that I thought he was going to be."

Darius hasn’t made his decision yet but says he will make it soon.

If he decides to leave for the NFL, the Mountaineers will have a big hole to fill, but it's a once in a life time opportunity that he might not be able to pass up.

WVU, Rhode Island Game Thread

Christopher Hall
48 0

Discuss the game between West Virginia and Rhode Island with fellow Mountaineer fans

Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Wichita State

63 0

WVU, TCU Game Thread

Christopher Hall
42 0

West Virginia Remains Unbeaten After Narrow Win Over Rhode Island

Christopher Hall
0

Huggins offers thoughts on Mountaineers win over Rams

Mountaineers Survive Test in Win over Rhode Island

Christopher Hall
0

The West Virginia Mountaineers remain unbeaten after a stiff test from the Rhode Island Rams.

Shea Campbell goes out on Top

Christopher Hall
0

Morgantown, WV native Shea Campbell ends his career leading the Mountaineers in tackles in the 20-17 win over TCU.

BREAKING: Top 2020 DE Sean Martin Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan
0

The Mountaineers add a huge piece to their 2020 recruiting class

West Virginia Upsets TCU 20-17

Christopher Hall
1 0

West Virginia upsets TCU on the road 20-17

West Virginia and Rhode Island to meet in the Coliseum for the first time in Nearly 25 Years

Christopher Hall
0

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) welcomes old Atlantic 10 Conference foe Rhode Island (5-2) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time since 1995.

West Virginia Finishes the Season the Right Way

Christopher Hall
0

Despite not being bowl eligible, West Virginia finished the season with a 20-17 win at TCU after going into the game as double-digit underdogs.