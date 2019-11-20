Mountaineer
Maven
Mountaineer Senior Named Semifinalist For Award

John Pentol

Rex Sunahara, long snapper for the Mountaineers, has been named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award.

The Patrick Mannelly Award is awarded to the top senior FBS Long Snapper.

The award was named after Patrick Mannelly, who was one of the best long snappers in NFL history. Mannelly was a two year starter at Duke University before being drafted to the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly went on to become the Bears' leader in career games played with 245 in 16 seasons.

The selection committee will announce the final round of finalists on November 25 and the winner will be announced on December 14.

