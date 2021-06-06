Sports Illustrated home
WVU Football Newcomers Arrive on Campus

Eight Mountaineers have made their way to Morgantown.
The West Virginia Mountianeer football program had eight new arrivals this past week. Redshirt junior cornerback Charles Woods and redshirt freshman linebacker Lance Dixon are two transfers that made their way to Morgantown along with six freshmen, Bryce Biggs, Aubrey Burks, Justin Johnson Jr., Saint McLeod, Wyatt Millum, Hammond Russell IV, and Ja'Corey Hammet. 

Bryce Biggs (OL) 6'6"/295

Ashland, KY/Spring Valley

Aubrey Burks (DB) 5'11" /200

Oakridge, FL/Auburndale

Lance Dixon (LB) 6'2"/221

Oak Park, MI/West Bloomfield/Penn State

Justin Johnson Jr. (RB) 6'0"/200

St. Louis, MO/Edwardsville

Saint McLeod (S) 5'10"/200

Philadelphia, PA/Imhotep Charter

Wyatt Milum (OL) 6'7"/280

Kenova, WV/Spring Valley

Hammond Russell IV (DL) 6'4"/225

Dublin, OH/Dublin Coffman

Ja’Corey Hammett (Bandit) 6'1"/200

Miami, FL/ Northwestern

Charles Woods (CB) 6'1/175

Dallas, TX/Justin F. Kimball/Illinois State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looking over the first day of the 2021 spring practice period.
