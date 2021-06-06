WVU Football Newcomers Arrive on Campus
The West Virginia Mountianeer football program had eight new arrivals this past week. Redshirt junior cornerback Charles Woods and redshirt freshman linebacker Lance Dixon are two transfers that made their way to Morgantown along with six freshmen, Bryce Biggs, Aubrey Burks, Justin Johnson Jr., Saint McLeod, Wyatt Millum, Hammond Russell IV, and Ja'Corey Hammet.
Bryce Biggs (OL) 6'6"/295
Ashland, KY/Spring Valley
Aubrey Burks (DB) 5'11" /200
Oakridge, FL/Auburndale
Lance Dixon (LB) 6'2"/221
Oak Park, MI/West Bloomfield/Penn State
Justin Johnson Jr. (RB) 6'0"/200
St. Louis, MO/Edwardsville
Saint McLeod (S) 5'10"/200
Philadelphia, PA/Imhotep Charter
Wyatt Milum (OL) 6'7"/280
Kenova, WV/Spring Valley
Hammond Russell IV (DL) 6'4"/225
Dublin, OH/Dublin Coffman
Ja’Corey Hammett (Bandit) 6'1"/200
Miami, FL/ Northwestern
Charles Woods (CB) 6'1/175
Dallas, TX/Justin F. Kimball/Illinois State
