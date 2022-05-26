Skip to main content

WVU Football Nonconference Schedule Finalized and a Big 12 Thursday Night

Pitt, Virginia Tech kickoff's announced and a Big 12 Thursday night game in Morgantown

Morgantown, WV - The West Virgnia University Athletics Communications Department announced the game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia's first three football games and non-Saturday games for the 2022 season have been announced by the TV Networks (ESPN, FOX) through the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conference offices.

West Virginia's season opener at Pitt in the 105th Backyard Brawl, played on Thursday, Sept. 1, will be televised on ESPN at 7 p.m., ET. Game two and three will be played at Milan Puskar Stadium.

In a 6 p.m. night-time kickoff, the Mountaineers' home and Big 12 opener against Kansas on Sept. 10, will be televised on Big 12 Now.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Mountaineers will play host to Towson on Big 12 Now at 1 p.m., ET.

Game four on Sept. 22 will be a second Thursday night game as WVU travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face Virginia Tech in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. It will be televised on ESPN at 7:30 p.m., ET.

WVU will play its third Thursday night game of the season at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 13, as it faces Baylor on FS1 at 7 p.m., ET.

Starting with Texas on Oct. 1, the Big 12 Conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

The Oklahoma State game at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 26 will be televised on one of the ESPN linear platforms. The time will be announced on the normal 12-day/6-day selection process.

Season tickets are now on sale for West Virginia's six-game home schedule and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

Current Mountaineer Athletic Club members and football season ticket holders can now request priority single-game tickets for 2022 home and away games by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com and then clicking ‘Football’ for exclusive access. The priority deadline to request tickets is June 24.

2022 WVU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

9/1 @ Pitt 7:00 pm ESPN

9/10 vs Kansas 6:00 pm ESPN+

Scroll to Continue

Read More

9/17 vs Towson 1:00 pm ESPN +

9/22 @ Virginia Tech 7:30 ESPN

10/1 at Texas

10/13 vs Baylor 7:00 pm FS1

10/22 @ Texas Tech

10/29 vs TCU (Homecoming)

11/5 @ Iowa State

11/12 vs Oklahoma (Mountaineer Week)

11/19 vs Kansas State

11/28 @ Oklahoma State

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_17096297_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

The NIL Shop is Changing the Game for WVU Athletes

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Juwan Staten
Basketball

WATCH: Juwan Staten Discusses Joining Best Virginia for 2022 TBT

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
USATSI_15642311_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Juwan Staten Speaks to Media About The Basketball Tournament, Best Virginia

By Jakob Janoski4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.22.21 PM
Football

WVU Hosts Former 4-Star SEC Linebacker on Visit

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia Drops Big 12 Championship Opener to Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Alonzo Addae (4) celebrates a defensive stop during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alonzo Addae Signs with the Ottawa Redblacks

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 1.07.54 AM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU WR Commit Rodney Gallagher

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-05-09T083635.768
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 WR Rodney Gallagher Announces Commitment

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago