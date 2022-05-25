WVU Football Priority Ticket Requests Now Available

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia University ticket office has announced all active West Virginia University football season ticket holders and 2022 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members can now log in to their accounts at WVUGAME.com to request priority mini-package and single-game tickets for home and away games.

Requests will be taken online only and no printed forms will be mailed. The priority deadline to request tickets is June 24.

Pricing for this exclusive group that supports Mountaineer Athletics will be the Tier 4 price, regardless of seating location. To see the tiered pricing chart for mini-packages and single-tickets for home games, visit WVUsports.com and click Seating Charts under the Tickets tab. Due to high demand, the Oklahoma home game on Nov. 12 is only available in a mini-package at this time.

Ticket requests also will be available for the Mountaineers' six road contests, with the away games at Pitt and Virginia Tech having request limits based on MAC priority status. Those priority limits are as follows: Summit Level - 8 tickets, Mountaineer Scholar – 6, Gold Scholar – 6, Blue Scholar – 4, Champion – 4, Director – 2, Captain – 2, Gold - 2, Blue – 2, Buckskin – 2, Musket – 2 and Non-MAC Season Ticket Holders – 2.

Tickets in the Pitt visiting team allotment are $80 for upper sideline (sections: 515-517), while the upper end zone seats (sections 518-523) are $75. Visiting team upper sideline seating at Virginia Tech (sections 33-39) is priced at $85 per ticket.

All requests are subject to availability and are evaluated and filled based on MAC annual giving levels and priority points rank within each level. Ticket supplies may be limited and requests are not guaranteed. Ticket order requests for the Pitt and Virginia game will be placed on a deferred payment plan. Payment will be processed after seats have been allocated following the June 24 deadline. Payments for all other games will be processed immediately.

Mountaineer fans interested in accessing this priority offering are encouraged to make any new or additional MAC annual fund contributions at WVUMAC.com in order to maximize priority in the allocation process.

MAC members and season ticket holders can request single game tickets by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com/MyAccount, then click 'Football' to have access to request tickets.

After the priority process is complete, remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public in July.



You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly