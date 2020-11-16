SI.com
MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Football Report Card: Offense vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan

Passing Game: A-

For the fourth straight game, QB Jarret Doege did a really good job of taking care of the football and not throwing an interception. His last interception was nearly a month ago vs Kansas.

Although Doege only tossed for 212 yards, he was making good throws, decisions, and was confident in his receivers to go make plays. The depth of the receiving corps showed once again as seven different receivers got on the stat sheet with a catch and three receivers had at least four receptions on the day (T.J. Simmons, Winston Wright Jr., and Sean Ryan). Simmons was a bright spot on the day going for two touchdowns and was named a top offensive performer of the week.

Run Game: A+

Leddie Brown went back to his usual self this week of just mowing over defenders and having his way with the defense. He ended the day with 156 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. What was most impressive about his performance is that he had this good of a game while still not at full strength. T.J. Simmons and Alec Sinkfield also chipped in on the rushing attack for a combined 31 yards on nine touches.

Blocking: B

This was one of the best performances from start to finish from the Mountaineers' offensive line this season as they really controlled the line of scrimmage against a really talented TCU defensive front. They did allow two sacks, but overall this was a good showing for the big guys up front and was much better than what they put on the field the week prior.

