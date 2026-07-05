WVU Football’s 14 New Additions: Heights, Weights, and Jersey Numbers

The 2026 WVU football roster has been officially updated, and fourteen new faces have been added, twelve of which are from the 2026 signing class. There is one piece of that class that is still missing, which we'll hit on below.

Here is a look at the additions, listed with their heights, weights, and chosen jersey numbers.

Class of 2026 summer enrollees

Lawrence Autry

QB Wyatt Brown — No. 7 | 6’3”, 202 lbs

RB Lawrence Autry — No. 28 | 5’10”, 220 lbs

WR Landon Drumm — No. 24 | 6’3”, 188 lbs

WR Brad Mossor — No. 32 | 5’11”, 185 lbs

OL Jonas Muya — No. 60 | 6’7”, 293 lbs

TE Xavier Anderson — No. 46 | 6’6”, 213 lbs

DL Cam Mallory — No. 94 | 6’0”, 295 lbs

DL Noah Tishendorf — No. 41 | 6’3”, 253 lbs

LB Trey McGlothlin — No. 36 | 6’2”, 201 lbs

CB Simaj Hill — No. 32 | 6’0”, 182 lbs

CB Vincent Smith — No. 11 | 6’1”, 218 lbs

N/S Jayden Ballard — No. 25 | 6’0”, 187 lbs

Transfers

DL Emerson Joy — No. 92 | 6’6”, 247 lbs (Alberta College)

S Tim Roberson — No. 48 | 5’11”, 178 lbs (Iowa Western CC)

Who is missing?

SirPaul Cheeks

Cheeks is one of four running backs the Mountaineers signed in this past recruiting class, alongside Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, and Lawrence Autry.

Unfortunately, Cheeks' senior season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn ACL in mid-October. He initially told me that the projected timeline for him to get back to football activities was late June/early July. I reached out to get an update from him, but have not received a response as of Sunday morning.

WVU obviously felt comfortable with the situation, considering they still signed him two months later. So I'm not sure what the snag is unless his profile just hasn't been added to the roster yet. I will continue working to gather more information on his situation, so stay tuned for an update.

If for whatever reason things fall through, Cheeks could hit up the junior college route for a year to prove himself.

On July 15th last year, Cheeks picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, UConn, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others.