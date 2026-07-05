WVU Football’s 14 New Additions: Heights, Weights, and Jersey Numbers
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The 2026 WVU football roster has been officially updated, and fourteen new faces have been added, twelve of which are from the 2026 signing class. There is one piece of that class that is still missing, which we'll hit on below.
Here is a look at the additions, listed with their heights, weights, and chosen jersey numbers.
Class of 2026 summer enrollees
QB Wyatt Brown — No. 7 | 6’3”, 202 lbs
RB Lawrence Autry — No. 28 | 5’10”, 220 lbs
WR Landon Drumm — No. 24 | 6’3”, 188 lbs
WR Brad Mossor — No. 32 | 5’11”, 185 lbs
OL Jonas Muya — No. 60 | 6’7”, 293 lbs
TE Xavier Anderson — No. 46 | 6’6”, 213 lbs
DL Cam Mallory — No. 94 | 6’0”, 295 lbs
DL Noah Tishendorf — No. 41 | 6’3”, 253 lbs
LB Trey McGlothlin — No. 36 | 6’2”, 201 lbs
CB Simaj Hill — No. 32 | 6’0”, 182 lbs
CB Vincent Smith — No. 11 | 6’1”, 218 lbs
N/S Jayden Ballard — No. 25 | 6’0”, 187 lbs
Transfers
DL Emerson Joy — No. 92 | 6’6”, 247 lbs (Alberta College)
S Tim Roberson — No. 48 | 5’11”, 178 lbs (Iowa Western CC)
Who is missing?
Cheeks is one of four running backs the Mountaineers signed in this past recruiting class, alongside Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, and Lawrence Autry.
Unfortunately, Cheeks' senior season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn ACL in mid-October. He initially told me that the projected timeline for him to get back to football activities was late June/early July. I reached out to get an update from him, but have not received a response as of Sunday morning.
WVU obviously felt comfortable with the situation, considering they still signed him two months later. So I'm not sure what the snag is unless his profile just hasn't been added to the roster yet. I will continue working to gather more information on his situation, so stay tuned for an update.
If for whatever reason things fall through, Cheeks could hit up the junior college route for a year to prove himself.
On July 15th last year, Cheeks picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Kentucky, Liberty, Minnesota, Old Dominion, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, UConn, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_