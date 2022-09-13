Skip to main content

WVU Football Week 3 Injury Update

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown updated the injury list

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on FCS opponent Towson Saturday at Mountaineer Field with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 pm EST and all the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided an update during the team’s weekly media availability on Tuesday.

Defensive back Charles Woods will be out again this week. The 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 selection left the game in the season opener versus Pitt with a lower leg injury. Brown also conveyed he would know more on the future of Woods’ availability later in the week.

Jalen Thornton has been out since fall camp and will not see action against Towson, but Brown stated they were hopeful to get the defensive lineman back next Thursday versus Virginia Tech.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown believes linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave will be available this week and “anticipates” offensive lineman Jordan White will be back in the rotation while safety Aubrey Burks is questionable heading into week three. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Sean Martin
Football

Quick Hits: Possible Personnel Changes, Defensive Issues, Current Mindset + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18965159_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Voices Frustration, Explains What's Going Wrong

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19037371_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Everything Pete Carroll + Geno Smith Said Following Win Over Denver

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19035978_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Leads Seahawks to Win Over Russell Wilson, Broncos

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19036294_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

NFL Twitter Reacts to Geno Smith Lighting Up the Broncos' Defense

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7547
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Towson

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19025161_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown's Contract + Buyout

By Schuyler Callihan
Football

Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program

By Christopher Hall