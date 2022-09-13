WVU Football Week 3 Injury Update

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on FCS opponent Towson Saturday at Mountaineer Field with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 pm EST and all the action will be streaming on ESPN+.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided an update during the team’s weekly media availability on Tuesday.

Defensive back Charles Woods will be out again this week. The 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 selection left the game in the season opener versus Pitt with a lower leg injury. Brown also conveyed he would know more on the future of Woods’ availability later in the week.

Jalen Thornton has been out since fall camp and will not see action against Towson, but Brown stated they were hopeful to get the defensive lineman back next Thursday versus Virginia Tech.

Brown believes linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave will be available this week and “anticipates” offensive lineman Jordan White will be back in the rotation while safety Aubrey Burks is questionable heading into week three.

