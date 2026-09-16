WVU Has the Quarterback to Beat Virginia — Will It Trust Him?

Rich Rodriguez mentioned earlier this week that the West Virginia offense has been more balanced throughout the practice week than what they've shown in their first two games.

But how many times have you heard, be it from Rich Rod or another coach, that something is going to happen — in this case, throw the ball more — and it doesn't happen?

Rodriguez isn't going to budge when it comes to running the football, nor should he. It's the bread and butter of his offense and is what this team is built to do.

That being said, having a stubborn approach could be what prevents WVU from having a chance to pull off the upset of Virginia. There have been times throughout the years when the offense has been super predictable, even against Power Four competition, and in some very critical games, one of which I won't bring back up.

Trust in Mike Hawkins Jr.

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

With Hawkins at quarterback, this offense has the chance to be one of the most explosive and difficult units to prepare for in all of major college football. As I've been saying since the spring, he's more than just a runner. He can sling the ball around the yard just as well.

And personally, I don't care who the competition was in the first two weeks of this season because he proved it against SEC opponents two years ago as a true freshman, with zero help around him, completing 63% of his attempts.

So far this season, he is 7/10 on throws beyond the sticks, and to back up Rich Rod's comments about him being very decisive, he's averaging just 2.36 seconds from the time he receives the ball to the time it's out of his hand.

Maybe the most impressive stat of his thus far? He is 9/11 when throwing it on 3rd down for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Four of those attempts were 3rd and 7 or longer, two of which were 3rd and 10+.

Hawkins knows where to go with the football and has conviction in his decisions. He doesn't look like your typical first-year quarterback in a system, and that's because of the countless hours he puts into watching film and meeting with the coaches.

You can still be a run-first, run-heavy team while also pitching it around a little bit, and that's what the Mountaineers are going to have to do if they have any hopes of moving to 3-0 this Saturday. Trusting Mike Hawkins Jr. to throw it, and not just on third down, will loosen up the middle of the field, creating more opportunities for Cam Cook on the ground. Throwing it 12-15 times isn't going to get the job done this week.