WVU Introduces Tiered Football Ticket Pricing

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will introduce a three tier pricing system for 2021 Mountaineer football mini-packages and available single-game tickets, starting on July 1.

Prices for mini-packages and single-game tickets are based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium if tickets are available for their preferred section. A ticket in the gold tier-one sections are priced the highest and have not previously been available to the general public until this season with tiered pricing. Tickets in the orange tier-two sections are priced at a mid-point and tier-three green sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2021 single-game or mini-package ticket. Pricing for the tier three green sections mirrors the single game pricing model used in recent seasons, including 2019 the most recent season played at full capacity.

For fans who cannot attend all six home games, the tiered structure not only makes available different seating options in the stadium, but can also accommodate different budgets, creating greater flexibility for mini-package and single-game purchases.

“We continue to strive to find a balance between taking the steps necessary to increase revenue generation to support opportunities for our student-athletes and programs with the need to deliver value to the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and football season ticket holders who serve as the backbone of our department,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Matt Wells said. “We believe the introduction of this tiered pricing system allows us to strike a better balance than we have in years past.”

Season tickets currently are still on sale and provide fans with the most savings per game. Season tickets are priced at $365 for the six-game home schedule. As a benefit of being a MAC member and WVU football season ticket holder, the tier-three base price was used for all tickets purchased by these customers during the priority mini-package and single-game ticket ordering process in June. In future seasons, priority customers will continue to receive the base price during the priority ordering process.

Two mini-packages are available for 2021 and each feature three games at a significant savings over the single-game price for those contests. Fans can choose the Gold package, which consists of the Virginia Tech, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State games with prices ranging from $195, $225 or $265 per ticket based on tiered sections in the stadium. The Blue mini-package features Texas Tech, Iowa State and Texas with a per-ticket price range of $190, $220 or $255, which again is based on where you want to sit in the stadium and availability.

The Long Island home opener will welcome full capacity back to the stadium and feature a Family 4 Pack starting at $150, which includes four tickets and a $25 concession voucher. The Family 4 Pack is also available at $170 and $190 price options in the stadium, and all three offer a substantial discount to the home opener. The base single-game ticket price for the home opener will be $50, a five dollar per ticket reduction when compared to the base single-game price for the James Madison game in 2019. As with mini-packages, the price point tiers for single-game ticket pricing will not only differ per stadium section, but also per game based on the opponent.

Mini-Packages and single game tickets for the home opener vs. Long Island will go on sale July 1 with single-game tickets for games other than the home opener, following at a later date to be announced this summer.

For more information on tier-pricing of mini-packages or single-game tickets, fans can check online at WVUGame.com as tiered prices and sections will be reflected on the pick your own seat map and on the website’s stadium seating charts. To speak with a ticket office representative, fans can call the Mountaineer Ticket Office at 1-800-WVU Game.

