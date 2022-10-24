WVU, Iowa State Kickoff and TV Scheduled
The Big 12 Conference announces West Virginia and Iowa State will square off in the afternoon
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia and Iowa State game in Ames on November 5th will kickoff at 3:30 and stream on ESPN+.
West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-4. The Mountaineers ended a three-game skid against the Cyclones last year with a 38-31 win in Morgantown.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly