WVU, Iowa State Kickoff and TV Scheduled

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia and Iowa State game in Ames on November 5th will kickoff at 3:30 and stream on ESPN+.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-4. The Mountaineers ended a three-game skid against the Cyclones last year with a 38-31 win in Morgantown.

