Skip to main content

WVU, Iowa State Kickoff and TV Scheduled

The Big 12 Conference announces West Virginia and Iowa State will square off in the afternoon

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the West Virginia and Iowa State game in Ames on November 5th will kickoff at 3:30 and stream on ESPN+. 

West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-4. The Mountaineers ended a three-game skid against the Cyclones last year with a 38-31 win in Morgantown. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Oliver Straw
Football

Straw Earns Special Teams Player of the Week

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19287270_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: David Long Snags an Interception for the Second Straight Week

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19289665_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Moves the Seahawks Into First Place

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17016638_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 9 Odds: West Virginia vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
Neal Brown Texas Tech Postgame 2022
Football

Everything Neal Brown Said Following WVU's Blowout Loss in Lubbock

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design (5)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Taz Sherman, Derek Culver Selected in 1st Round of NBA G-League Draft

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19052991_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: There's Nothing to Trust

By Schuyler Callihan
screen-shot-2021-12-20-at-110723-am
Recruiting

Former WVU QB Commit Raheim Jeter Chooses New School

By Schuyler Callihan