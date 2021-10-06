October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

WVU Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia redshirt linebacker opts to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
Author:

According to Rivals, West Virginia University Mountaineer redshirt freshman linebacker James Thomas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Baconton, Georgia, native was part of the 2020 class. He appeared in four games last season, with a season-high five special teams snaps against Kansas but has not seen any game action this. 

James Thomas

West Virginia linebacker James Thomas.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

James Thomas
Football

WVU Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

1 minute ago
USATSI_16778968_168388579_lowres
Football

MAILBAG: Path to Bowl Eligibility, If Doege Should Start, Culture + More

2 hours ago
USATSI_15017268_168388579_lowres
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Baylor

4 hours ago
USATSI_16776351_168388579_lowres
Football

How West Virginia Can Turn Its Season Around

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-05 at 1.11.16 PM
Football

Quick Hits: Changing Things Up, Timeout Usage, Play-Calling Balance, + More

Oct 5, 2021
USATSI_16878726_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6

Oct 5, 2021
USATSI_16733635_168388579_lowres
Football

3 Reasons Why Neal Brown Hasn't Handed the Offense Over to Garrett Greene

Oct 5, 2021
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts as he runs back to the dugout at the end of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Earns AL Rookie of the Month

Oct 4, 2021