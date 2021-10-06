WVU Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

According to Rivals, West Virginia University Mountaineer redshirt freshman linebacker James Thomas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Baconton, Georgia, native was part of the 2020 class. He appeared in four games last season, with a season-high five special teams snaps against Kansas but has not seen any game action this.

West Virginia linebacker James Thomas. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

