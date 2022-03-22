WVU, Marshall Postponed

The game between West Virginia and Marshall has been postponed

On Tuesday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced Tuesday’s game between the West Virginia University baseball team and the Thundering Herd has been postponed due to to non-COVID-related illness within the Marshall program.

The game was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m., ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

A make-up date for the contest will be announced when finalized.

Next up, the Mountaineers welcome in Youngstown State for a three-game series against the Penguins from March 25-27, in Morgantown. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m.

