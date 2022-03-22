Skip to main content

WVU, Marshall Postponed

The game between West Virginia and Marshall has been postponed

On Tuesday, the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced Tuesday’s game between the West Virginia University baseball team and the Thundering Herd has been postponed due to to non-COVID-related illness within the Marshall program.

The game was scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m., ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

A make-up date for the contest will be announced when finalized.

Next up, the Mountaineers welcome in Youngstown State for a three-game series against the Penguins from March 25-27, in Morgantown. First pitch of Friday’s series opener is set for 6:30 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_17083116_168388579_lowres (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Posts Another Dominant Outing for Knicks in G-League

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-22T080449.907
Football

Three Position Battles to Watch in Spring Ball

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_15868125_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Kansas State Hires New Head Basketball Coach

By Schuyler Callihan17 hours ago
Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
Baseball

WVU, Marshall Rescheduled

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_13785776_168388579_lowres
Basketball

A Look at How WVU Transfers Performed at Their New Schools

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 10.22.04 AM
Recruiting

WVU Offers Top 50 Recruit After Decommitting from Xavier

By Schuyler CallihanMar 21, 2022
IMG_9431
Baseball

West Virginia Drops Series Against Campbell

By Christopher HallMar 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 4.09.14 PM
Recruiting

In Huggins' Search for Rebounding, WVU Offers 6'10" 270-lb JUCO Forward

By Schuyler CallihanMar 20, 2022