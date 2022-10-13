Skip to main content

WVU Medicine Children's Wave - Baylor

Before tonight's Baylor game, the WVU Football team turned and waved at the patients at WVU Medicine Children's.

Ahead of tonight's 7 p.m. action, the West Virginia football team welcomed fans to Milan Puskar Stadium. The players and coaches then turned to wave at the patients at WVU Medicine Children's.

