WVU Misses out on USC WR Transfer

USC wide receiver CJ Williams announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

Williams enrolled early at USC last spring before appearing in 10 games last season as a freshman where he brought in four receptions for 34 yards in 10 appearances.

The Santa Anna, CA, native was highly sought after and was a top 10 receiver as part of the 2022 class. After hauling in 46 receptions for 775 yards (16.8 avg) and 12 TDs on the way to an undefeated season and a 2021 California State Championship at Mater Dei High School. He chose USC over Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, LSU, Penn State, UCLA and West Virginia, to name a few.

