Skip to main content

WVU Misses out on USC WR Transfer

USC wide receiver transfers chooses to play in the Big 10

USC wide receiver CJ Williams announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. 

Williams enrolled early at USC last spring before appearing in 10 games last season as a freshman where he brought in four receptions for 34 yards in 10 appearances. 

The Santa Anna, CA, native was highly sought after and was a top 10 receiver as part of the 2022 class. After hauling in 46 receptions for 775 yards (16.8 avg) and 12 TDs on the way to an undefeated season and a 2021 California State Championship at Mater Dei High School. He chose USC over Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington, LSU, Penn State, UCLA and West Virginia, to name a few.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Nov 15, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers associate head coach Larry Harrison watches during warmups before their game against the Morehead State Eagles at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU Parts Ways with Men's Basketball Associate Head Coach Larry Harrison

By Christopher Hall
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Doug Nester (72) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Football

WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.32.45 PM
Recruiting

WVU Adds Penn State Defensive Lineman

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19556758_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Huggins Voices Frustration in Response to NCAA's Final Decision on Jose Perez

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Where To Watch: Former Mountaineers Going Pro

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_19770825_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Trolls WVU After Win, Discusses Return to Morgantown

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19770829_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Baylor

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Baylor Postgame

By Christopher Hall