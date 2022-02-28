WVU Offensive Depth Chart Projections

West Virginia football is about set to kick off spring football, so I thought it would be a good time to roll out my first projection of the offensive depth chart for the 2022 season.

***Note: This projection includes players who have not arrived on campus yet. This is not a depth chart projection that exclusively involves those who are participating in spring practice.***

QB

Starter: Garrett Greene

Backup: Will Crowder

3rd string: Nicco Marchiol

Analysis: This is going to be a hell of a battle and one that I think true freshman Nicco Marchiol could eventually end up winning. I think Brown will lean to Greene initially given he has the most experience, albeit not much. Will Crowder would be No. 1 in my book, but again, I think Brown will let Greene run with the ones to start.

RB

Starter: Tony Mathis

Backup: Lyn-J Dixon

3rd string: Justin Johnson Jr.

4th string: Jaylen Anderson

Analysis: Lyn-J Dixon is a great addition to the running back room, but this is Tony Mathis' job to lose in my opinion. He finished the year strong and showed that he is capable of carrying the load.

WR (X)

Starter: Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Backup: Kaden Prather

Analysis: Kaden Prather will be the future X once Ford-Wheaton leaves. Until then, he'll get some snaps here and there filling in for BFW to give him a rest.

WR (H)

Starter: Sam James

Backup: Graeson Malashevich

Analysis: No change here from last year although new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell may want to see what James can do in the slot. His speed could present a lot of mismatches for opposing defenses.

WR (SL)

Starter: Reese Smith

Backup: Jeremiah Aaron

Analysis: Smith finally gets a chance to start after being a depth player over the past two seasons. Jeremiah Aaron could threaten to take over the starting role at some point.

WR (Z)

Starter: Kaden Prather

Backup: Cortez Braham Jr.

3rd string: Jarel Williams

Analysis: For now, moving Prather to the Z makes sense. You have to get him on the field and this is the best spot to put him until Ford-Wheaton graduates. Braham is going to see a lot of playing time as well.

TE

Starter: Mike O'Laughlin

Backup: Brian Polendey

3rd string: Victor Wikström/Treylan Davis

4th string: De'Carlo Donaldson/Corbin Page

Analysis: Despite losing two tight ends to the portal (T.J. Banks & Charles Finley) the Mountaineers still have a lot of bodies at the position. Polendey is more of a blocking tight end which will serve as an extension of the offensive line when he's in the game. If O'Laughlin is healthy, expect more out of him in the receiving game in 2022.

LT

Starter: Brandon Yates

Backup: Ja'Quay Hubbard

3rd string: Chris Mayo/Sullivan Weidman

Analysis: This seems like the year where Yates takes a step. He's shown flashes over the past two seasons but has been troubled with inconsistency. Hubbard is a quality backup that offers position flexibility.

LG

Starter: James Gmiter

Backup: Nick Malone

3rd string: Maurice Hamilton

Analysis: Gmiter won't have to worry about losing his starting job. As for Nick Malone, he may lose out on the backup role as the season moves along. Hamilton is a big, powerful kid that this coaching staff feels like can be really special.

C

Starter: Zach Frazier

Backup: Jordan White

3rd string: Landen Livingston

Analysis: The Mountaineers have really good depth at center. Frazier is an All-Big 12 talent while Jordan White and incoming freshman Landen Livingston have the look of becoming quality backups. No shortage of talent here.

RG

Starter: Doug Nester

Backup: Jordan White

Analysis: Nester had an up and down first season at WVU. Looked great at times, then he would have some head-scratching moments as well. Having a full year in the program should help eliminate those bad reps.

RT

Starter: Wyatt Milum

Backup: Tomas Rimac

3rd string: Charlie Katarincic

Analysis: It's hard to tell which side Matt Moore will put these young tackles but given that Hubbard will backup Yates on the left side, I threw two of them over here on the right side. I'm almost certain this will change and Moore himself may go back and forth on where to put some of these guys. Regardless, Milum has this starting spot locked up until the day he graduates/leaves for the NFL.

