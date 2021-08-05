WVU Offensive Position Battles to Watch in 2021

Some starting jobs and important backup roles are up for grabs on the offensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers this fall.

Fall camp begins this week for West Virginia as they enter the 3rd year under head coach Neal Brown. Camp season is about improving and preparing for the upcoming season that lies ahead but it is also a time when jobs are up for grabs. Here is a look at what could be some of the most heated position battles this year.

QB2 - Garrett Greene vs Will Crowder

With Jarret Doege returning, both Greene and Crowder will duel it out to see who will be the backup. One would think that Greene should have the edge in this battle based on experience alone. He's been in the system for a full year and even has some game action under his belt, albeit a small sample size. However, you could argue that Crowder is further along than Greene was a year ago simply due to being able to participate in spring ball and offseason workouts - something that was wiped away from Greene a year ago thanks to the pandemic. Neal Brown may let this battle go out up through the final week of fall camp but I could also see him awarding the role to Greene and informing Crowder that he will be redshirting within the first week or so.

Projected winner: Garrett Greene

RB2 - Tony Mathis Jr. vs A'varius Sparrow

Alec Sinkfield transferred to Boston College this offseason which opens up a path for one of these two young backs to step up and earn more carries. Mathis toted the rock 18 times and rushed for 55 yards and a score a year ago but his yards per carry (3.1) is something that needs to improve. In the spring game, Mathis only collected one yard on three carries while Sparrow went for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. I'm not sure that either one will separate themselves to be the clear No. 2 guy by the start of the season. I could see them splitting duties until one emerges.

Projected winner: Tony Mathis Jr.

Right Guard - Jordan White vs Doug Nester

Jordan White is a guy that this coaching staff has been raving about. They believe he is going to be a big part of the team's success over the next few years but can he beat out Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester? I think it's possible. Then again, Nester will likely take some reps at right tackle as well and may end up being named the starter there. Regardless of how this battle pans out, I expect Nester to have a large role on the offensive line. White doesn't have the longest arms for an offensive lineman, but he has good technique and pad level, making up for the lack of length.

Projected winner: Jordan White

Right Tackle - Parker Moorer vs John Hughes (vs Doug Nester)

John Hughes has the most game experience appearing in 21 career games but Parker Moorer offers much more and is certainly more athletic. If it comes down to these two, I would lean toward Moorer winning the job but as I mentioned above, I see Nester sliding out to tackle and competing for this spot as well. If he ends up taking the majority of his snaps at right tackle, he would be my pick.

Projected winner: Doug Nester

WR (Z) - Sean Ryan vs Isaiah Esdale vs Sam Brown

Of the three, Sam Brown has the highest ceiling. Last year, he came on strong at the end of the season and made a few big plays in the bowl game against Army. He is someone that will gradually see more playing time as the season moves along. To begin the season, expect Ryan and Esdale to see the majority of snaps with Esdale claiming a 3rd down role. Neal Brown has said many times before that Esdale has the strongest and best hands on the team, making him a good candidate for 3rd down conversions and red zone opportunities.

