WVU, Oklahoma Kickoff and TV Announced

The Big 12 announces kickoff and television for West Virginia and Oklahoma

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between West Virginia and Oklahoma on November 12th at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon and will broadcast on FS1.

West Virginia is 2-11 all-time versus Oklahoma, including dropping the last nine meetings. 

