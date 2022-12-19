WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia loses another offensive lineman to the portal
On Monday, West Virginia University offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career.
The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and 2019 Mercer County Prep Offensive Lineman of the Year.
