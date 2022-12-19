Skip to main content

WVU OL Chris Mayo Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia loses another offensive lineman to the portal

On Monday, West Virginia University offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career.

The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and 2019 Mercer County Prep Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19602641_168388579_lowres
Basketball

New AP Top 25 Rankings Released

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-19 at 9.08.14 AM
Recruiting

West Virginia Adds Wide Receiver Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19648555_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Tames Bulls

By Christopher Hall
FkTuk8sWIAAGA52
Football

Kent State Transfer Commits to WVU

By Christopher Hall
Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson Buffalo Postgame 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame 2022
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Buffalo Postgame

By Christopher Hall
DSC_7014
Basketball

WVU - Buffalo Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett