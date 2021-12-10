WVU OL Zach Frazier Earns Walter Camp All-American Status
On Thursday, the alter Camp Football Foundation unveiled the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-American team with West Virginia University Mountaineers center Zach Frazier voted to the second team.
The sophomore anchored the Mountaineers offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.
The Fairmont West Virginia native becomes the 25th Mountaineer named to Walter Camp's All-America team. It's the sixth straight year, and seventh of the past eight a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Frazier also is West Virginia's 47th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 110 All-Americans and is the first WVU offensive linemen to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American team since Colton McKivitz in 2019 and the 10th time a Mountaineer offensive lineman has been honored.
