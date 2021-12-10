Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    WVU OL Zach Frazier Earns Walter Camp All-American Status

    West Virginia University offensive lineman Zach Frazier selected Second Team Walter Camp All-American
    On Thursday, the alter Camp Football Foundation unveiled the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-American team with West Virginia University Mountaineers center Zach Frazier voted to the second team. 

    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) gives a high five to fans before their game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

    The sophomore anchored the Mountaineers offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

    The Fairmont West Virginia native becomes the 25th Mountaineer named to Walter Camp's All-America team. It's the sixth straight year, and seventh of the past eight a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Frazier also is West Virginia's 47th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 110 All-Americans and is the first WVU offensive linemen to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American team since Colton McKivitz in 2019 and the 10th time a Mountaineer offensive lineman has been honored.

