WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the UCF Knights
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3) host the UCF Knights (4-6, 2-5) in the home finale Saturday afternoon on Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPNU.
UCF started the season 3-0, including a comeback win at TCU. However, the Knights endured a five-game losing streak. They emphatically snapped the skid with a 56-12 home win against Arizona. The following week, the Knights were leading at Arizona State in the fourth quarter, but the Sun Devils constructed a nine-play 71-yard touchdown drive to take a 35-31 lead with just under five minutes to play and held on for the victory.
The Knights come into the game off a bye week.
Offense
UCF averages a league-leading 6.8 yards per play.
The rise in the Knights play the last two games may be due in part of head coach Gus Malzahn stepped down as the offensive playcaller and handed the duty to offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Tim Harris Jr.
Quarterback Dylan Rizk may also be a factor in the recent success. The freshman is the fourth starting quarterback for UCF this season and made his first start against Arizona. In his two starts, he’s completed 74.6% of his passes and thrown for 523 yards and all of his touchdowns came against Arizona.
The rushing attack has propelled the offense this season. Their 262.8 rushing yards per game ranks third nationally and leads all Power Four programs. Spearheading the ground game is running back RJ Harvey. The senior ranks third nationally with 1,328 rushing yard and ranks fifth with 19 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, it’s the second consecutive season he has been named a Doak Walker Award semifinalist.
UCF’s offense ranks third in the conference and 23rd nationally in passing yards per completion.
Wide receiver Kobe Hudson has a team-leading 623 receiving yards this season and is in the top 16 in yards per catch at 16.4. The senior extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one catch to 33 against Arizona State. The streak dates back to the SMU game in 2022.
Sophomore tight end Randy Pittman Jr. is second on the team in receptions (25) and receiving yards (328) and both of his touchdowns on the year came against Arizona, highlighted by a 48-yard reception hail mary catch right before the half.
Defense
UCF fired defensive Ted Roof after losing five straight games and safeties coach Addison Williams has taken over play calling duties. Williams was the Knights defensive coordinator in 2023.
The Knights gives a 4-2-5 defensive look.
In Big 12 play, UCF ranks third in rushing defense, allowing 127.9 yards per game, and ranks behind West Virginia in passing yards allowed at 13th, giving up 264.6 ypg.
UCF has gotten to the quarterback, tied second in the league in conference action with Kansas with 16 sacks.
Middle linebacker Ethan Barr leads the team in tackles with 53.
Defensive tackle Ricky Barber and nickel corner Braeden Marshall lead the team with four sacks apiece.
Cornerback BJ Adams has a team-high two interceptions.
Special teams
Junior kicker Colton Boomer announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in October and Grant Reddick has taken over the starting role. He is 6-9 on the year with a long of 45 and a perfect 20-20 on extra point attempts. Evan Morris has taking over kickoff and has 20 touchbacks in 33 kicks on the season.
Xavier Townsend is the return man on punts and kickoffs. The junior averages 12.1 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return.