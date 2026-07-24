WVU Quarterback Room: Biggest Strengths, Concerns, and Expectations

I teased saving the quarterbacks as the final WVU football position preview for the 2026 season, but too many folks said, "No. Do it first, or else."

Okay, maybe the backlash wasn't that strong, but nevertheless, I took your feedback and decided to roll out the quarterbacks first.

So, here you go.

Projected depth chart

Quarterbacks coach — Rhett Rodriguez (2nd year)

R-So. Mike Hawkins Jr. (6'1", 205 lbs) — Dallas, TX

SO Scotty Fox Jr. (6'2", 215 lbs) — Mentor, OH

R-Sr. Max Brown (6'2", 230 lbs) — Tulsa, OK

FR Jyron Hughley (6'2", 199 lbs) — Belle Glade, FL

FR Wyatt Walker Brown (6'3", 200 lbs) — Los Angeles, CA

R-Fr. Max Anderson (6'0", 214 lbs) — Martinsburg, WV

FR John Johnson III (5'10", 178 lbs) — New Orleans, LA

Mike Hawkins Jr.

WVU Athletics Communications

Career stats: 91/147 (61.9%), 950 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs | 84 carries for 262 yards, 2 TDs.

Projected stats for 2026: Passing - 208/332 (62.6%), 2,575 yards, 20 TD, 7 INT | Rushing - 114 carries, 695 yards, 7 TD

Strengths: Decision-making, next-level IQ

Quite frankly, there is a lot to like about Hawkins' game. You may need more time to be convinced, and I fully understand that. But from everyone I've spoken to, plus the tape I've watched of his time at Oklahoma, he has everything you want in a starting quarterback. Regardless of how many snaps he's played, he carries himself like a pro. Calm demeanor, holds himself and others accountable, lives in the film room, and spends a bunch of time taking care of his body.

The speed is legit, as is the arm talent, which I don't think he gets nearly enough credit for. But what really stands out to me is his ability to read the defense pre- and post-snap. He knows exactly where to go with the football and sometimes sees things that you wouldn't expect a player his age to see. To play this position at a high level, you have to have conviction in your decisions. Hawkins has that.

Concerns: Downfield accuracy, transition year

I am a big believer in Hawkins' ability to throw the ball downfield, so I'm not going to spend much time on it. I also don't want to further push the lazy narrative that he struggles throwing the ball because that just isn't true. He does need to connect more on deep-ball shots, and I expect that his completion percentage on throws of 20+ yards will improve with two more years of experience under his belt and a healthy complement of receivers around him as opposed to a bunch of young and inexperienced guys as he had at Oklahoma.

The only other downside I see is that Hawkins is entering his first year in this offense and has a bunch, and I mean a BUNCH, of new faces to get acclimated with. Sure, that's the case for any transfer, but the difference with this situation is just about everyone who will play significant snaps will be in a transition year as well. It's not going to be a completely smooth operation right out of the gate. The question becomes how quickly can Hawkins and the rest of the offensive unit gel?

Expectations: Gives WVU the dynamic dual-threat to build around

The future is very bright for Hawkins, but everyone has to keep in mind what I just mentioned above — it's year one. There will be some growing pains for all involved, Hawkins included. He doesn't have to be a top five quarterback in the Big 12 this season; he just has to show moments where he looks like one and is consistent. Set the table for a monster 2027 campaign.

Scotty Fox Jr.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) talks with Referee Stephen Baron before their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats: 101/170 (59.4%), 1,276 yards, 7 TDs, 6 INTs | 84 carries for 201 yards, 3 TDs

Strengths: Big arm, quick release

The arm talent for Fox is legit. Last year, Rich Rod said that he had the quickest release of any quarterback he has ever coached. In his starts against TCU, Arizona State, and Houston, we saw that on full display. As the great John Daly would say, "Grip it and rip it." In those particular outings, you could see the arm talent and why the staff is excited about his future.

He completed 9-of-22 pass attempts of 20+ yards last season, giving him a solid completion percentage of 40.9%, putting him just outside that above-average range on those types of throws. Three of those nine completions went for touchdowns, too. If he builds on what he did last season, he will position himself to be a starter down the line.

Concerns: Recognition, decision-making

To take that next step, Fox has to do a better job of understanding defenses and what they are presenting. There are certain things that a defense shows that tip their hand pre-snap and post-snap; it's about understanding where guys are dropping into coverage and where clean throwing lanes are.

Although he is a year older, Fox is still making some of the same mistakes he did a year ago — staring down receivers and telegraphing where he is going with the football. There has been some improvement, but it's still not completely cleaned up yet. Sometimes, I believe he is trying to do too much, which is not out of the ordinary for a young quarterback trying to prove his worth. Fox has to learn to live to see the next down and not throw the ball into tight windows or to someone who is absolutely smothered.

Expectations: Stay ready, operate like a starter

If anyone should know this, it's Scotty Fox. West Virginia went through five different quarterbacks last season, partially driven by injuries. This is Mike Hawkins' job, but Fox has to carry himself like a starter in case Hawkins were to go down with an injury, be it minor or serious. As they always say, you are always one play away from being the guy when you are QB2.

I know everyone's initial thoughts are that Fox will look to bounce at the end of the season, especially if Hawkins has a very productive year, but he could take the Garrett Greene route — stay, learn, develop, and wait his turn to become the guy. If Hawkins does well and goes to the NFL following the 2027 season, Fox would still have two years of eligibility left.

Max Brown

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Max Brown (6) warms up prior to their game against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Career stats: 63/124 (50.8%), 760 yards, 3 TDs, 8 INTs | 60 carries for 132 yards

Strengths: Athleticism, physicality

It took Brown three schools and four stops to find an offense that fits his skill set. Florida and Charlotte were both bad situations for him, and I believe it hurt his development early on, possibly shaking his confidence.

The one thing Brown has always been able to put on display is his athleticism and willingness to run the football. Heck, he showed it at the end of the Texas Tech game last year, when he took a big shot in a blowout. He has bulked up to 230 pounds, making him a potential QB sneak/short-yardage option if they want to take a few hits off of Hawkins.

Concerns: Health, deep ball accuracy

Staying healthy has been a bit of a problem for Brown throughout his career, missing time with thumb, hand, and hamstring injuries, as well as some other bumps and bruises along the way.

Throwing the ball downfield has never been a strength of Brown's, dating back to his high school career. He can hit the stuff in the quick game fairly consistently, but the further the ball travels downfield, the more erratic he gets.

Expectations: Veteran voice, help Hawkins mentor the youngsters

This is it for Brown. He will run out of eligibility after this season, and while he could have gone elsewhere to compete for a starting job, he chose to come back and be a part of this. By doing so, he had to know that it would be in a backup role. It is extremely important that he stays ready, but also is there for the other young quarterbacks in the room.

Jyron Hughley

WVU Athletics Communications

High school stats: 227/352 (64.5%), 3,475 yards, 33 TDs, 10 INTs | 255 carries for 2,651 yards, 31 TDs

Other offers: Boston College, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Indiana, Marshall, Miami (FL), Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, South Florida, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech, Western Michigan.

Strengths: RPO game, next-level runner

Hughley is phenomenal in the RPO/Q option game. He has a great understanding of when to hand it off, when to pull and keep it, and when to flick it out to the perimeter. The offense he was in at high school helped him in that regard. The vision, slipperyness, and ability to run away from defenders are top-notch. Fits this offense to a T.

Concerns: Consistency in throwing the ball, thin frame

While his high school production may have you second-guessing my evaluation, I can promise you that there are some learning curves that he is going through in this area of his game at this level. Hughley has the arm talent, but needs to produce a more repeatable delivery, stay square, and throw from a strong platform. It's a work in progress. Once he irons out some of those mechanical things, he will fix some of the ups and downs with his accuracy.

The other is a given, but it's adding strength. He may be listed at 199 lbs, but it's a thin 199. Spending a bunch of time in the weight room with Mike Joseph will get the job done.

Expectations: Develop, develop, develop

The staff hasn't talked much about Hughley, but they are super high on him and believe he can be a potential starter for them down the road. Don't be surprised to see him climb the depth chart as the season moves along, especially if he handles his in-game reps well against UT Martin, assuming they get him in the game.

Wyatt Walker Brown

WVU Athletics Communications

High school stats (2025 only): 151/268 (56.3%),1,975 yds, 16 TDs, 5 INTs | 132 carries for 970 yards, 21 TDs

Other offers: Arkansas, Cal, Cornell, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Wyoming, Yale.

Strengths: Dynamic runner

Brown is tailor-made for this offense. Knows where to hit the hole when running the football and makes good decisions when running it. He runs angry, physical, and with conviction. It's easy to see why Rodriguez and his staff pursued him.

Concerns: Ball security

Turnover was a bit of an issue for him in his high school career — both interceptions and fumbles (four in his senior year). Some of those fumble issues can be easily corrected by simply holding the ball tight. Way too many times, he would have that thing away from his body, just asking for something bad to happen.

Expectations: Develop in all areas of the passing game

Brown can sling it, yet is far from being a polished product as a passer. If he wants to compete for the starting job at some point in his career, he is going to have to be more consistent throwing it. That's all this upcoming season will be about — development.

John Johnson III

WVU Athletics Communications

High school stats: Official totals have not been confirmed.

Other offers: Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Lamar, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Nebraska, South Alabama, Southern, Troy, Tulane, Washington State.

Strengths: Change of direction, speed

Johnson is an incredible athlete who is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has top-tier speed and can make defenders look silly in the open field. Should he stick at quarterback, he will have a chance to challenge some WVU QB rushing records, that is, if he becomes a starter, of course.

Concerns: He might be playing the wrong position

As I sort of hinted at above, Johnson may not stick at quarterback. Some schools were recruiting him to be a wide receiver, and that may be where he ultimately ends up. It's hard to keep a talent like him on the sideline for multiple years. And as I mentioned earlier this week , Rich Rod did the same thing with Cam Vaughn, whom he had recruited as a quarterback, and that move to receiver seemed to have worked out pretty well.

Expectations: Scout teamer

In the weeks that West Virginia will face a dual-threat quarterback, I would expect Johnson to be a top candidate to act as the opponent's QB1 on the scout team. He is as quick and twitchy as it gets, so it makes all the sense in the world for him to play the part every now and then to help the defense. Just like the other two freshmen, it's a year of development for him.

Max Anderson

West Virginia University quarterback Max Anderson | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Career stats: N/A (no appearances yet).

Strengths: Solid athlete/runner

Anderson can sling it, too, don't get me wrong. He had some big-time throws at Martinsburg during his career, including one 75-yard bomb that caught my attention. But it's even harder to ignore the running ability. He averaged nearly 12 yards per carry as a senior and made some nice plays all throughout spring.

Concerns: Opportunity

I'll be honest, for a walk-on, Anderson does a lot of things really well. There is a reason why the coaching staff, and Rich Rodriguez specifically, have praised his work and believe in his future. The only downside is that it's very unlikely that it happens here for him in Morgantown. His brother is incoming freshman tight end Xavier Anderson, so maybe he'll stick around longer to share the field with him, but he deserves to test the waters at some point in the future and see if he can start at the FCS level.

Expectations: Scout team

Anderson may be one of a handful of players used in this role this fall, but it's one he is familiar with. If he really puts it all together, gets a little stronger, and makes some plays throughout the season (in practice), perhaps he can climb into the top four or five of the depth chart.