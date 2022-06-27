WVU RB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall and Schuyler Callihan, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia University running back Lyn-J Dixon has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal before ever playing a game for the Mountaineers.

Dixon transferred to WVU in the offseason from Clemson where he rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries in three years.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly