WVU’s QB Situation Isn’t a Question Mark Anymore — It’s Something Else

Rich Rodriguez has not publicly announced a starting quarterback yet, although he's made it very clear that he believes he can win with his top two options — Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. and sophomore Scotty Fox Jr.

A year ago, Rodriguez had no idea as to what he had in his quarterback room, driving the decision to continue repping five guys at the start of fall camp. This time around, he knows exactly what he has and where this thing is headed.

Because of the uncertainty that existed, the necessary reps weren't there for a true backup to be in place, or a starter for that matter. Before Nicco Marchiol went down for the season, Jaylen Henderson, Fox, and Max Brown all saw action, and with the first two, there was really no set order of appearance. It was a week-to-week ordeal.

Not only will Rodriguez know who his starter is well before this year's opener, but he'll know his No. 2 and No. 3 will be. That gives him and Rhett Rodriguez a clear approach to each week during camp and throughout the season on how to manage reps, and the guys residing in the backup spots will know their role; they just have to embrace it and stay ready. When they return to campus for the start of camp, Rodriguez can start on second base with the offense as opposed to the on-deck circle, watching and waiting for things to come together.

It's easy to get a little disengaged when you're not the starter, particularly at quarterback, because more often than not, you're not getting rotated into the game. But if last year proved anything, it's that anyone's number can be called in the blink of an eye.

You won't see a two-QB system or any sort of rotation at the position this season. There will be defined roles. The key is for those backups to stay locked in and ready to roll in case an injury happens or if they have to come in for a play after the starter's helmet is dislodged.

Rodriguez has been extremely pleased with how well Hawkins knows this offense and how comfortable he looks in it through just 15 practices. It helps that he comes to WVU with two years of college experience under his belt, including game action in the SEC, where he showed hints of what he will eventually become. And for Fox and Brown, they have been in the system for over a year now, and it should look like it if and when their number is called.

There are many question marks about this team and maybe some spots that may make fans feel a little uneasy heading into the season, but the quarterback room shouldn't be one of them. It will be a strength in 2026. He has the right guy in place to run the offense AND returning experience in the system, neither of which existed a year ago.