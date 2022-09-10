Skip to main content

WVU Safety Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia safety will not return to Morgantown

On Friday, Matt Zenitz of on3.com reported West Virginia sophomore safety Saint McLeod has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

Back in early March, McLeod was a victim of a Morgantown stabbing which resulted in multiple lacerations on the back and the stomach, requiring surgery.

According to the police report, McLeod was involved in a verbal argument prior to the incident.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated at the start of preseason practice McLeod was not joining the team for fall camp.

McLeod made five appearances as a freshman, including two starts and tallied 22 tackles and two forced fumbles. 

