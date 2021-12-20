Skip to main content
    WVU Safety Kerry Martin Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

    The former Mountaineer has a new home.
    Author:

    West Virginia redshirt sophomore safety Kerry Martin (Charleston, WV) has announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Akron.

    In 2019, Martin saw heavy action starting in four games and appearing in all 12 contests as a true freshman. Martin finished the year 6th on the team in tackles (50) while also registering 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Shortly following the end of the season, Martin was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team).

    Martin was the lone Mountaineer to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns of the coronavirus. Several players across the country decided not to play a year ago in wake of the pandemic and those players did not have to forfeit a year of eligibility. 

    He will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

