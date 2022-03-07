WVU Safety Recovering Following Unfortunate Incident

West Virginia safety is on the mend after receiving multiple stab wounds

Early Saturday morning, West Virginia University Mountaineers football player Saint McLeod receive multiple stab wounds on the back and the stomach, requiring surgery, after an altercation on High Street in Morgantown, as reported by Sean Manning of the Dominion Post. Mike Casazza of 247Sports first reported the altercation.

'At about 1:17 a.m. Saturday, police were alerted to the altercation, which began as a "verbal disagreement" inside The Bank before moving outside onto the sidewalk. The incident was reported by the person who took McLeod, 20, to Ruby Memorial Hospital.'

According to the report, McCleod is currently recovering from the incident.

Last season, McLeod became a factor for the defense, playing in eight games, including the final five, finishing his freshman season with 21 tackles and two forced fumbles.

