WVU Starting Receiver Enters the Portal

A week after West Virginia lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Mountaineer starting receiver Sean Ryan has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan transferred in from Temple in 2019. In his first two seasons with the Mountaineers, he hauled in 44 receptions for 483 yards. In 12 appearances this season, he finished the year with 25 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a reception in 10 of his 12 appearances on the year, including seven games with multiple receptions.

