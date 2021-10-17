    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WVU-TCU Kickoff Time and Television Released

    The Big 12 Conference announces kickoff and televison for WVU vs. TCU
    Author:

    Late Saturday night, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia and TCU will be televised on ESPNU, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST. 

    West Virginia is 6-4 all-time versus TCU, including winning the last three meetings. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    WVU-TCU Kickoff Time and Television Released

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_16934788_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 - Week 7 Preview + Predictions

    14 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 8.45.51 AM
    Basketball

    True Freshman James Okonkwo 'Shocked' Bob Huggins Prior to Injury

    14 hours ago
    Untitled design (9)
    Basketball

    Both Taz Sherman & Sean McNeil Expected to Start

    14 hours ago
    West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges drives the lane for one of his five field goals on the evening on his way to a career-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
    Basketball

    West Virginia Holds Annual Gold and Blue Debut

    14 hours ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Neal Brown Points to Several Areas for Leddie Brown's Lack of Production

    Oct 15, 2021
    Line of Scrimmage
    Football

    West Virginia's Struggles Start with the Offensive Line

    Oct 15, 2021
    Bob Huggins - 10-14-21 (1)
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference 10/14

    Oct 15, 2021