WVU-TCU Kickoff Time and Television Released

Late Saturday night, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia and TCU will be televised on ESPNU, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.

West Virginia is 6-4 all-time versus TCU, including winning the last three meetings.

