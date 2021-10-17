Publish date:
WVU-TCU Kickoff Time and Television Released
The Big 12 Conference announces kickoff and televison for WVU vs. TCU
Late Saturday night, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia and TCU will be televised on ESPNU, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.
West Virginia is 6-4 all-time versus TCU, including winning the last three meetings.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly