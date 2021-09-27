September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

WVU vs Baylor Kickoff Time Announced

The stage is set for the Mountaineers and Bears next week.
Author:
Publish date:

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Oct. 9 Big 12 Conference road game at Baylor will be televised on FS1 at noon ET.

This week on Saturday, Oct. 2, Texas Tech comes to Morgantown for Homecoming.

Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Darryl Talley will have his No. 90 number retired during an on-field presentation. The Homecoming matchup will also be the Stripe the Stadium game presented by the West Virginia Lottery.

Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.

Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

Tickets are on sale for the Texas Tech game and other remaining home games at WVUGAME.com.

USATSI_15017269_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU vs Baylor Kickoff Time Announced

29 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 11.36.54 AM
Recruiting

WVU WR Target Brandon White Sets New Decision Date

4 minutes ago
Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

8 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_16831500_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 5 Odds: West Virginia vs Texas Tech

23 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams (55) celebrates a sack of Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

AP Top 25 Poll - Week 5

17 hours ago
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney walks by NC State celebrating their 27-21 win in two overtimes game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., September 25, 2021.
Football

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 - Week 5

18 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) reacts after the loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Football

Mountaineer Mistakes Lead to Hearbreaking Loss in Norman

19 hours ago
USATSI_16828635_168388579_lowres
Football

What Neal Brown Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma

Sep 26, 2021