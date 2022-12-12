WVU WR Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Monday, West Virginia University sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Prather finished last season with 53 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

He finishes his Mountaineer career with 64 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns.

