Skip to main content

WVU WR Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia loses top returning receiver to the Transfer Portal

On Monday, West Virginia University sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Prather finished last season with 53 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. 

He finishes his Mountaineer career with 64 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_19259057_168388579_lowres
Basketball

REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 11.39.45 PM
Recruiting

Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 11.43.27 PM
Recruiting

WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design (6)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo Declares Himself a 'Geno Guy'

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19595801_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce Plays Major Role in Knicks Pulling Away from Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19601637_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over UAB

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 11.40.46 AM
Recruiting

Top WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Gives Huge Update on Recruitment

By Schuyler Callihan
Between the Eers UAB Postgame Show
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Handles Blazers

By Christopher Hall