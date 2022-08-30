WVU's Offensive Line: 'Best in the Big 12'?

A completed spring practice slate and Fall Camp 2022 are both in the past.

WVU Football's defensive players have spent that time analyzing the growth of their offensive teammates, and defensive tackle Dante Stills sees great potential.

"They've definitely gotten better," he said. "They're an explosive offense and I feel like our O-Line is, will be, the best in the Big 12. Literally just seeing them work from the end of the bowl game until now has been unbelievable. I feel like they've pushed themselves to the higher standard. I feel like they just push each other every day."

"Zach [Frazier] took complete control of our offensive line and workouts and stuff like that," Stills said. "I feel like they're really close together. It's going to be a fun year for them."

WVU's 2021 offensive line had serious work to do in the off-season. The room allowed 40 sacks for 305 opponent yards in 2021 and became a serious component of WVU's dead last ranking in the Big 12's rushing category. WVU's offense, as a whole, ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 in overall efficiency. Offensive Line coach Matt Moore said that his line has specifically worked on brute physicality and small fundamentals in the spring and fall.

"Physically, we're way better," Moore said. "Wyatt [Milum]'s way stronger than he was. Frazier's stronger. Doug [Nester]'s got himself in better shape. The whole room has gotten physically more of what we're trying to get to. Now, it's about attention to detail and your footwork and your hand placement. Your eyes. Not having holding calls... Not having offsides... Definitely making improvements and starting to see this group coming together. They're a tight-knit group, and playing hard, we're putting that at a premium for our room."

A considerable portion of the hype around the offensive line's growth comes from the veterans. All the way down the line are players who are comfortable with the guys beside him. Moore stressed the O-Line's function as a unit, and it bears repeating that WVU returns all five of last season's starters.

All-American Zach Frazier reprises his role at center. Left tackle Wyatt Milum, up to 311 lbs, shifted sides in the off-season, but has a trio of Freshman All-America honors under his belt. Right guard Doug Nester is also coming off being named to the All-Big 12 Conference Second Team. James Gmiter spent the tail end of Fall Camp nursing an injury, but sits atop the depth chart at left guard. The battle at right tackle appears to be a battle won for redshirt sophomore Brandon Yates. He'll likely swap reps with fellow redshirt sophomore Ja'Quay Hubbard as the season progresses, but Yates will get the start at Acrisure Stadium.

This group has been diligent with their workouts, and the players in WVU's defensive backfield have even taken notice. Cornerback Charles Woods remarked that the offense he's spent Fall Camp watching is shaping up.

"I think that the offense, they look great," Woods said. "The guys on that side are clicking. They're putting in the work this off-season. That's what most people don't talk about. I see most of those guys on offense stay overtime and put in the work, so I'm really excited to see what they can do this year."

Two days remain before Moore's starting five get the season's first chance at that redemption.

