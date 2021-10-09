Young and Martin Unvailable vs. Baylor

    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Young and Martin Unavailable vs. Baylor

    West Virginia will be without two safeties against Baylor
    Author:

    West Virginia Mountaineer safeties Scottie Young and Kerry Martin did not make the trip to Waco to face the Baylor Bears on Saturday. No explanation has been issued for their absence.

    Jackie Mathews will start in place of Scottie Young Jr mixed in with Charles Woods. Martin backs up Sean Mahone at CAT safety.

    West Virginia and Baylor kickoff at noon on FS1.

