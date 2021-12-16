Skip to main content
    Zach Frazier Earns AFCA Second Team All-American

    West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier picks up his secon All-American honor.
    Author:

    On Wednesday,  the American Football Coaches Association released its All-American teams, including West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier appearing on the second team, his second All-American honor this season. 

    The sophomore center anchored the Mountaineers' offensive line. He started all 12 games and finished the season with a team-best 60 knockdowns and 28 great blocks. In addition, he only surrendered two sacks for the entire season and graded out to 90% or better in 10-of-12 games on overall performance, posting 88% in the other two games.

    The Fairmont West Virginia native becomes the 25th Mountaineer named to Walter Camp's All-America team. It's the sixth straight year, and seventh of the past eight, a WVU player has earned a spot on the team. Frazier also is West Virginia's 47th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 110 All-Americans and is the first WVU offensive linemen to earn a spot on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All-American team since Colton McKivitz in 2019 and the 10th time a Mountaineer offensive lineman has been honored.

