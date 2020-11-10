SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Zack Dobson Enters Transfer Portal

Christopher Hall

According to Rivals, Zack Dobson transferred from Middle Tennessee State to West Virginia over the summer and is now back in the transfer portal. 

The NCAA cleared dobson in early October after the Mountaineers third game of the season. 

However, the 5-8 178-lb receiver has not seen the field this season. He registered 31 receptions for 413 yards and seven touchdowns while chipping in 327 yards on the ground in his two seasons at Middle Tennessee State. 

Dobson still has the option to remove his name from the transfer portal and remain with the Mountaineers.

