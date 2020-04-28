49ers Announce Colton McKivitz Jersey Number

Moments ago, the San Francisco 49ers published a tweet that released the jersey numbers of their recently drafted players.

Among those was fifth round pick and former West Virginia standout, Colton McKivitz — who will wear the No. 68 for the red and gold.

McKivitz player both left tackle and right tackle during his time as a Mountaineer, but according to Grant Cohn of All49ers.com, McKivitz is likely to compete for the starting right guard job.

