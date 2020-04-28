MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

49ers Announce Colton McKivitz Jersey Number

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the San Francisco 49ers published a tweet that released the jersey numbers of their recently drafted players. 

Among those was fifth round pick and former West Virginia standout, Colton McKivitz — who will wear the No. 68 for the red and gold. 

McKivitz player both left tackle and right tackle during his time as a Mountaineer, but according to Grant Cohn of All49ers.com, McKivitz is likely to compete for the starting right guard job. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tshiebwe's Return Equates to Final Four Potential for WVU

With Tshiebwe returning, the Mountaineers have high expectations

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

West Virginia Makes Top 3 for 2021 Corner

Can the Mountaineers reel in more talent from the Garden State?

Schuyler Callihan

by

mcmorrow77

The Coliseum at 50: The Mountaineers Take The Court

Opening night for the iconic arena

Daniel Woods

West Virginia In the Mix for FCS Offensive Line Grad Transfer

The Mountaineers are looking to add to their depth up front

Schuyler Callihan

2021 WVU Safety Target Announces Decision Date

Will the Mountaineers be able to land another top talent from Philly?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Taking a Look at What the Future Holds For Colton McKivitz in San Francisco

From left tackle to right back to left tackle, to the interior part of the OL? We take a quick peek at Colton Mckivitz's future with the 49ers.

Christopher Hall

WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 1: NFL Draft, Tshiebwe Returns to WVU

Can the Mountaineers reach the Final Four in 2020-21?

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Matt Rhule's Draft Day Phone Call with Kenny Robinson

Kenny Robinson receives the call he's been waiting his whole life for

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Oscar Tshiebwe to Return to West Virginia, Forgo NBA Draft

Some big time news for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Mountaineers that Could Be Drafted in 2021

These guys could potentially hear their name called in next year's draft

Schuyler Callihan