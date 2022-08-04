Aaron Rodgers Compares Rasul Douglas to Hall of Famer

West Virginia fans knew all about Rasul Douglas's ability to impact a game, but much of the NFL world did not.

Douglas led the nation in interceptions in his senior year at WVU and it led to him being a third round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. In three years with the Eagles, Douglas was hit or miss and was never able to establish himself into a full-time starter, starting just 18 games.

Douglas was cut by Philadelphia heading into the 2020 season and was scooped up by the Carolina Panthers. In his lone season in Charlotte, Douglas racked up 62 tackles and nine pass breakups. It was his best season yet and it seemed as if he finally turned a corner. For whatever reason, Carolina passed on bringing Douglas back and it led to him bouncing around from Las Vegas to Houston to Arizona before landing in Green Bay and seizing an opportunity as a starter in place of the injured Jaire Alexander.

Douglas became one of the best stories of the NFL in 2021 as he recorded five interceptions (two pick six's) to go along with 13 pass breakups and 53 tackles in just 12 games.

Over the last year, he has gained the respect of franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers who has repeatedly said good things about him. Most recently, Rodgers compared Douglas to one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history.

“Rasul [Douglas] is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with. He reminds me, in the deepest respect, of Charles Woodson," said Rodgers. "He has incredible ball skills. He baits you in practice. He has the competitive fire that Charles did. I love picking his brain because of his ability to see the game. I think it's important that we see both sides."

For Douglas, he has big aspirations heading into the 2022 season.

"I want to be All-Pro and I want to win Defensive Player of the Year."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.