Aaron Rodgers Praises Rasul Douglas

The Green Bay Packers escaped another late scare of the second straight week as they held on to defeat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. Yet again, it was former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas who saved the day reeling in the game-sealing interception with 43 seconds remaining.

Cleveland needed to just get into field goal range to win the game but Douglas slammed the door shut by picking off Baker Mayfield for the second time of the game.

In the postgame interview on FOX, QB Aaron Rodgers offered up some praise for the former Mountaineer.

"Talk about an all-time pick up mid-season, Rasul Douglas has changed our defense, changed our team. I'm proud of our guys. It's not pretty but it's a win and we're 12-3 and still control everything that we need to control right now."

Douglas has been with five organizations over the past year bouncing from practice squad to practice squad and had not been given a chance despite having the best year of his career a year ago with the Carolina Panthers. For some reason, the Packers just seem to fit.

"I don't know. The coaches are just putting me in a good position to make plays and I'm making them," Douglas told FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews. "It just feels good here. The coaches, the players, Lambeau, just everything feels good. I don't even know what to say right now."

Not only did Douglas receive some love from his Hall of Fame quarterback but the FOX postgame crew had some good things to say about him as well.

Howie Long:

"I think the personnel department in Green Bay had kind of been in question in the offseason and then in the earlier part of the season but a guy like this picked off the street - you go back to the Arizona game, Arizona drives the ball 90+ yards to what looked like to be the game-winning touchdown and he's the guy that gets the pick. It's remarkable. How do you explain this guy being on this many teams and struggling to find a spot?"

Terry Bradshaw:

"He's got great hands, has got great quickness, and you sit here and go how is this possible?"

