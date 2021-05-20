Alek Manoah Continues Dominance, Registers Double-Digit Strikeouts

The former Mountaineer continues to tear it up in Triple-A.

Sooner or later, the Toronto Blue Jays are going to make the call to Triple-A affiliate Buffalo to send up top pitching prospect Alek Manoah. It’s just a matter of time.

Wednesday night the Bisons defeated the Worcester WooSox 4-1. Manoah made his third start of the season and gave up four hits, one walk, and one run while striking out ten batters in six innings of work.

Manoah’s Triple-A debut also came against Worcester - a game in which he racked up 12 K’s in six innings and allowed just one hit.

He lowered his ERA for the season all the way down to just 0.50 in a total of 18 innings pitched. His command has been on point and has been getting a ton of swings and misses as he hold a strikeout to walk ratio of 27:3.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.