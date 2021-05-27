Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Manoah Earns 1st MLB Strikeout, Then Strikes Out Aaron Judge

Former Mountaineer Alek Manoah is officially a Major Leaguer.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays called up top pitching prospect and former Mountaineer, Alek Manoah. Manoah was scheduled to start vs the Yankees on Wednesday but the game was postponed due to weather. Today, Manoah is starting game one of a doubleheader and had a strong first inning.

After a four-pitch walk to lead off the game, Manoah bounced back with his first career MLB strikeout by punching out Rougned Odor.

Following the strikeout of Odor, Manoah struck out Yankee slugger Aaron Judge by blowing a fastball right by him over the heart of the plate.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15788389_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Manoah Earns 1st MLB Strikeout, Then Strikes Out Aaron Judge

Jan 2, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chase Harler (14) shoots a three pointer during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Chase Harler Joins Best Virginia

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State takes a 21-0 lead over West Virginia into halftime.
Football

TV and Kickoff Times Released for WVU Football Non-Conference Games

Victor Scott - WVU Baseball
Baseball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Oklahoma State

Untitled design
Football

100 Days to Kickoff | West Virginia at Maryland

Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (right) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Cymone Goodrich (left) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kysre Gondrezick Now in NBA 2K21 Video Game

Jackson Wolf
Baseball

Wolf Tosses Gutsy Performance as West Virginia Topples No. 2 Texas

Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 30: Now vs Later