Alek Manoah Named a Finalist for Cy Young Award

West Virginia product Alek Manoah has quickly become one of the best pitcher in all of Major League Baseball and is being recognized for a stellar 2022 season - his first full year in the big leagues.

Monday evening, Monoah was tabbed as a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award, which is given to the league's top pitcher. Dylan Cease (Chicago White Sox) and Justin Verlander (Houston Astros) are the other two finalists for the award.

Manoah, 24, posted a sparkling 2.24 ERA to go along with a 16-7 record on the year. More importantly, Manoah shined when the Toronto Blue Jays needed him most, winning all four of his starts in the final month of the season to help clinch a playoff birth.

Should Manoah win the award, he would be the first West Virginia baseball alum to do so.

The winners of the American and National League Cy Young Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, November 16th at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

